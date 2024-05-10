Carberry’s Emergency Department Reopens After Nearly One Year

The emergency department at the Carberry Health Centre has reopened after the province hired three new physicians.

The ED closed nearly a year ago without a doctor on staff to see patients at the facility.

“When a rural community loses its physician, the impacts go beyond health care – it’s a blow to the economic vitality and future of the town,” said Premier Wab Kinew.

“The previous government turned its back on rural health care, and in the case of Carberry, it meant losing their local doctor and emergency department. Our government worked hard to bring physician coverage back to Carberry and we’re glad to see the emergency department reopen so families can get the care they need.”

The closure in September 2023 occurred when the physician’s contract expired, prompting the Carberry Health Centre to fully close its emergency department.

Three new family physicians have been hired on a rotating basis to provide health-care services in Carberry. Emergency services were available as of April 27 with physicians in place as of May 10.

The province says the doctors will also provide care to residents in the community’s 36-bed long-term care facility and individuals receiving inpatient care at the health centre.

“Our community was devastated by this loss,” said Carberry Mayor Ray Muirhead. “Citizens quickly came together to work on a plan to restore health services and we’re so grateful to the provincial government for their help in identifying physicians. Today we’re feeling really optimistic about the future for health care in Carberry.”

