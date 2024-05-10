Manitoba RCMP Name New Commanding Officer as Province’s Top Cop

The Manitoba RCMP has named Assistant Commissioner Scott McMurchy as its new commanding officer.

McMurchy is a 34-year veteran with the RCMP, with postings in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, including at several detachments.

The Rossburn-born officer was raised in The Pas.

“As Manitoba is my home, I am deeply committed to serving Manitobans and am very honoured to be the Commanding Officer of the Manitoba RCMP,” McMurchy said in a release.

“I am proud that much of my service has been in Manitoba. I believe that the opportunity for varied experience in this province exceeds almost anywhere else. I have had the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people in the RCMP in Manitoba. The people who work here truly care, and go the extra mile to help the communities in which they live and serve.”

McMurchy says his top priority will be to address violent crime, but hopes to still find time to enjoy the great outdoors.

“If I’m in a boat on the water, I’m happy. I am lucky to live in Manitoba, and I promise all Manitobans that I will work hard every day, side-by-side with all the dedicated, talented employees of the RCMP, to keep you safe and happy in our beautiful province.”

McMurchy takes over from former Manitoba commanding officer Rob Hill, who moved west in March to head up Alberta’s RCMP.