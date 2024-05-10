Illegal Cigarettes, Cannabis Seized from Selkirk Business

Manitoba RCMP have raided a business in Selkirk as part of an investigation into the illegal sale of unregulated tobacco and cannabis.

Officers executed a search warrant at the business in the 400 block of Main Street on April 24.

Police seized more than 42,000 illegal cigarettes, a small quantity of cannabis and over $18,000 in cash.

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested and will appear in Selkirk court on July 5. He faces multiple charges and could face up a mandatory triple tax penalty of more than $40,000 under the Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act.

RCMP continue to investigate.