Winnipeg Apartment Ordered to Evacuate Over Structural Concerns

WINNIPEG — A Portage Avenue apartment building has been ordered to vacate after the city deemed it to be in “unsafe condition.”

Residents of 2440 Portage Avenue, also known as Birchwood Terrace, were ordered to vacate the property late Thursday.

The city says a recent third-party engineering inspection uncovered severe deterioration of the building’s structure in various locations, necessitating the vacate order.

The city issued an order that immediately vacates the St. James area building and doesn’t allow for any occupancy until repairs are made.

“It’s expected that further orders will be issued to the property owner with respect to the specific actions necessary to address the unsafe conditions,” the city said in a statement.

City officials will be going door-to-door to advise tenants of the order and to ensure the building is vacated.

A reception centre has been established to help residents find temporary accommodations and connect them with available resources and support.

“The timeline for repairs, inspections, and re-occupancy are not yet known; however, it’s anticipated that it may take several months to address the identified structural issues,” the city added.

The building is owned by Lakewood Agencies, who hasn’t yet returned a request for comment.