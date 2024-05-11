Police Pursue Stolen Truck as Driver Flees North of Winnipeg

Winnipeg police and RCMP tracked a stolen vehicle late Friday after it fled from officers in the city.

Police were on patrol at around 11:20 p.m. when they spotted a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with no plates in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue.

They attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the two occupants didn’t stop and proceeded northbound on Main Street.

Air 1 was called in to monitor the suspects from above, while police observed the vehicle speeding into oncoming traffic through Narol, Lockport, Selkirk, Breezy Point and Clandeboye, Manitoba.

The vehicle eventually stopped after multiple tire deflation devices were deployed. Two people were taken into custody after fleeing on foot.

The truck was previously stolen from Esterhazy, Saskatchewan.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including three outstanding warrants. He remains in custody.

A woman was released without charges.