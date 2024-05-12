Police Investigating Overnight Winnipeg Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating an overnight homicide in the area of Portage Avenue and Arlington Street.

Police were called to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. for a report of an injured man.

Officers located the 46-year-old victim on the ground and applied a chest seal while administering compressions.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased. Family notifications are pending.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.