Winnipeg Man Drowns Canoeing in Whiteshell Provincial Park

Manitoba RCMP say a Winnipeg man drowned on Sunday evening while canoeing in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Police were called to Meditation Lake just before 8 p.m. after a passerby located an injured 58-year-old woman on the shore. She reported her 61-year-old husband was missing.

The couple was canoeing on the lake when their watercraft capsized amid high winds and cooler temperatures. The woman was able to swim to shore, while her husband was later located deceased by officers. Police say it appears he drowned. An autopsy will be conducted.

Both people, from Winnipeg, were wearing lifejackets when the canoe capsized.

The woman remains in hospital.