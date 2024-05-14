Province Opening Seasonal Washrooms Along Highway 6

The Manitoba government is opening washroom and garbage facilities along Highway 6 as part of a pilot project.

The move comes as a way to reduce waste along the road and address safety concerns.

“There are few places for travellers to stop and rest along PTH 6, with only one 24-hour washroom facility between the St. Martin junction and Thompson,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor.

“Today’s announcement comes just in time for May long weekend and will make it easier for commuters, travellers and truck drivers as we head into summer.”

Temporary toilet and garbage facilities will be installed at the Devils Lake rest area and at a new location near Williams River, with facilities expected to be operational by this weekend.