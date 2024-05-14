Driver Charged Following Pursuit on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after a dangerous driving incident in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation last weekend.

Police were alerted early on May 11 about a man walking around the community threatening people with an edged weapon.

Officers later learned the suspect had taken a family member’s vehicle and may have struck someone on an ATV.

Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect didn’t pull over and continued to speed through the community.

The suspect soon crashed the vehicle and fled on foot before being arrested following a brief pursuit.

Errol Leask, 26, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

Two knives were seized from the vehicle.

Officers followed up on the possible ATV collision and determined it didn’t occur.

RCMP continue to investigate.