Comedian Russell Peters is coming back to Winnipeg this fall.

Celebrating 35 years as a stand-up comic, Peters will bring his RELAX* *it’s not that serious world tour to Canada Life Centre on November 30.

Peters wrapped up his Act Your Age world tour earlier this year and is now embarking on a roster of Canadian dates, including in his hometown of Toronto.

Tickets to the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $49.75 plus fees.