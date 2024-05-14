Contraband Worth Over $600K Seized at Stony Mountain Institution

Prison officials at Stony Mountain Institution’s medium security unit made a large seizure last weekend.

The Correctional Service of Canada says vigilant guards seized a package on the perimeter of the prison on May 10.

The items inside included cannabis concentrate, methamphetamine and tobacco. The estimated value of the seizures is $671,268.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.