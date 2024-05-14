Charges Laid in Death of 14-Year-Old Girl Manitoba Girl

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man in the death of a 14-year-old girl in Chemawawin Cree Nation early Monday.

Police were called to the local nursing station at around 1:25 a.m. for a report of a teen suffering from serious injuries. The girl was pronounced deceased when officers arrived.

Her death was determined to be a homicide.

Kingsley Lachose, 19, was arrested later in the morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a release order.

RCMP continue to investigate.