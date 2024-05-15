Suspect Arrested After Violent Assault at Winnipeg Foodfare

Winnipeg police have arrested a teen following a violent assault at a local Foodfare grocery store on Tuesday.

Police were called to the store in the 900 block of Portage Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. after three employees were assaulted during a robbery.

Officers located three male employees, aged 19, 22 and 46, suffering from upper-body injuries. They were transported to hospital for treatment, while the suspect fled the area.

Police learned the suspect had attended the store earlier in the day, but was escorted out following an unrelated incident. He later returned with brass knuckles and proceeded to assault the three victims.

Police located the teen at the rear of the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue and arrested him without incident. The brass knuckles were discarded in a nearby yard and seized as evidence.

A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing several charges. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

Tuesday’s incident comes nearly two weeks after a separate incident at a local Foodfare between an employee and customer. The store’s management alleges the person was a shoplifter, while the employee was suspended for allegedly assaulting the suspect.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs terminated its business relationship with Foodfare after the earlier incident. The AMC had originally called a news conference Wednesday to discuss the latest Foodfare incident, but cancelled without provided an explanation.