Lac du Bonnet Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 11

A Lac du Bonnet woman has died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 11 near Provincial Road 307.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the scene at around 4:40 p.m. and located a pickup truck and a car in the northbound lane of Highway 11.

Police say the pickup truck was travelling southbound on Highway 11 when it entered the northbound lane, colliding with the northbound car.

The 30-year-old woman in the car, from the RM of Lac du Bonnet, was pronounced deceased on scene. The 45-year-old man driving the pickup truck, from Tyndall, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, where he remains.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

RCMP continue to investigate.