CONTEST: Win Gate Passes to the Red River Ex

ChrisD.ca is proud to partner again with the Red River Ex this year.

We’re giving away 20 gate passes to the annual Winnipeg exhibition, running June 14-23 at Red River Exhibition Park.

How do I win?

Fill out the entry form below. We’ll draw 10 random winners for a pair of passes. Good luck!

Enter now

"*" indicates required fields Name * First Last E-mail * Address * City/town * Province * Postal code * Join our contest email club Yes, sign me up! Get notified each time we have a new contest. From time to time, you may also hear from our promotional partners. Follow @ChrisDca on Twitter and like us on Facebook for more chances to win! Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Advance gate admission + Ride All-Day wristbands are $49 + GST (until June 14). The purchase includes gate admission and a Ride All-Day wristband for one person. Prices increase to $59 after the 15th. An advanced Midway EXpress Access Pass is $21 + GST until June 14.

Advance tickets are now available online at RedRiverEx.com and Sobeys, Safeway, Giant Tiger, Northern Store, North Mart, and Valu-Lots.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.