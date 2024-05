Brandon police have issued multiple arrest warrants after seizing several guns from a home on Tuesday.

Police executed a search warrant in the 700 block of 19th Street, where they seized a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition, a .22 calibre rifle, as well as three replica handguns.

Brandon police are attempting to locate a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. The pair are facing numerous firearm-related charges.