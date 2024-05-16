Manitoba RCMP Remind Motorists to Drive Sober This Long Weekend

Manitoba RCMP are warning motorists to stay sober while on the road this May long weekend.

As the first official weekend of summer, RCMP say they will have an increased police presence. The additional enforcement comes amid Canada Road Safety Week, which runs May 14-20.

Police are also reminding the public that if an officer pulls you over, officers will administer a mandatory alcohol screening test.

“Screening everyone eliminates any perception of bias, and helps us catch impaired drivers,” said Inspector Michael Gagliardi, officer in charge of Manitoba RCMP Traffic Services.

Under Bill C-46, the legislation allows a peace officer to conduct roadside screenings for the presence of alcohol in the body without needing to have reasonable grounds to suspect impairment.

“We need every tool at our disposal to stop impaired driving and other high-risk driving behaviours. Despite all the years of telling people to drive sober and impaired driving kills, impaired driving continues to be the leading criminal cause of death in Canada.”