Police Investigate Suspicious Death Following Downtown Assault

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.

Police were notified on May 8 that the victim was assaulted in the 300 block of Princess Street two days earlier. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Kyle Beardy, 35, from St. Theresa Point First Nation, but currently living in Winnipeg. An autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).