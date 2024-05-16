Home » News » Police Investigate Suspicious Death Following Downtown Assault

Police Investigate Suspicious Death Following Downtown Assault

May 16, 2024 8:37 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.

Police were notified on May 8 that the victim was assaulted in the 300 block of Princess Street two days earlier. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Kyle Beardy, 35, from St. Theresa Point First Nation, but currently living in Winnipeg. An autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


