Manitoba Nurses Union Votes to Ratify Tentative Agreement

Members of the Manitoba Nurses Union have voted in majority to ratify a tentative agreement with their employers.

The vote took place over two days and closed on Friday at 4 p.m.

“This tentative agreement was accepted by 5 out of 6 regions with only Shared Health voting by a slight majority to reject the offer,” said MNU president Darlene Jackson.

“Clearly there are big issues in our public system that need addressing. This government has said they’ve started to audit agencies pillaging nurses. We say it’s about time. Bring on the culture change, the patient ratios and the respect MNU’s members are demanding.”

MNU represents more than 12,000 nurses of all designations from across Manitoba.