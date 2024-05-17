Six People Arrested in Community Exploitation Sweep

Winnipeg police have made several arrests as part of an operation of outreach and proactive offender sweeps in the city.

In conjunction with the Indigenous Women and Girls Safety Strategy, police arrested six men on Wednesday for allegedly obtaining sexual services for consideration.

The offenders range in age from 22 to 70. Officers also seized five vehicles under the Highway Traffic Act.

Several people working in the sex trade were offered community resources.

Anyone with information on exploitation in the city is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-3464.