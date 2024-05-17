Winnipeg’s Spray Pads Opening on Saturday

Winnipeg’s public spray pads will open for the season beginning on Saturday.

The city says most spray pads will operate daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until September 2.

Heated outdoor pools are expected to open beginning Friday, June 21, except for Fort Garry Lions. Unheated pools and Fort Garry Lions are anticipated to open on Friday, June 28.

All outdoor pools will operate seven days a week, weather permitting.

The city’s wading pools will begin opening on a staggered basis as of Monday, July 1.

Additional information and operating hours can be found by visiting Winnipeg.ca.