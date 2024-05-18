Customers Hold Suspect in Attempted Robbery Involving Bear Spray

Two customers at a Winnipeg convenience store tackled a suspect and held him for police after an attempted robbery involving bear spray on Friday.

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of St.Mary’s Avenue.

Police say the suspect entered the store with his face covered, brandished a canister of bear spray, and demanded money from the employee at the counter.

A 38-year-old male patron, who intervened, was directly sprayed with the substance. A second patron, a 29-year-old man, also intervened and helped hold the suspect down for police.

The 22-year-old male employee was also hit with pepper spray during the ordeal.

The victims suffered no additional injury apart from the bear spray’s effects.

A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy has been charged with several offences, including four counts of failing to comply with a sentence. He remains in custody.