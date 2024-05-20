Investing in Animal Care

The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of Manitoba Pork.

As hog farmers work to raise safe and nutritious pork, they also strive to provide the best possible care for their pigs, ensuring their animals remain healthy and comfortable year-round. Hog farms are governed by federal and provincial law, including the 105 Code of Practice requirements for raising pigs enshrined in the provincial Animal Care Act, as well as through federally recognized quality assurance programs. Those who work in the hog sector are committed to maintaining animal health and wellbeing at each stage of life.

“Right from a young age, I knew that I wanted to work with livestock,” says Andrea Elias, a barn manager from southern Manitoba.

“I really love working with the animals and I am proud of the work we do here. I believe we go the extra mile to make sure they’re comfortable and their wellbeing is maintained, and that is our main goal.”

On Manitoba hog farms, farmers and barn staff form highly dedicated teams who look after their pigs’ best interests. All barn staff have access to specialized training through Assiniboine Community College, producer organizations, and quality assurance programs. his gives barn staff access to leading-edge knowledge in animal care, allowing for continuous improvement in all facets of the care and handling of pigs.

“The hog sector has very high standards when it comes to the health and wellbeing of their pigs,” Andrea says. “Transportation standards, living standards, health standards. All these things are very well documented, we’re always working to improve them, and they are always science-based.”

All hog farms in Manitoba are now part of the new Canadian Pork Excellence programs including PigCARE and PigSAFE. These programs allow registered pork producers to demonstrate compliance with food safety, animal care and traceability requirements, with farms undergoing an annual audit by trained third-party professionals. Audits include the ability to assess improvement orders to make necessary changes to operations.

Today, over 95% of Canadian pigs are raised in open group pens, including about half of sows in Manitoba. Canada’s hog sector is making progress each day to house even more pigs in open housing thanks to new investments across the sector in infrastructure and barn improvements.

“The thing I enjoy most about this job is just being able to work with the animals every day,” says Andrea. “Seeing pigs from start to finish knowing that we’ve done a good job and that we’ve done our best to make sure they’ve had a good life is my favourite part.”

Farmers and barn staff play a vital role in the long-term success of our sector and in ensuring pigs receive only the best possible care. While this care takes many forms, Manitoba’s hog sector is guided by rigorous standards that ensure only safe and nutritious pork makes its way to your table.

