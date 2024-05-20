Manitoba Premier Announces Tuxedo Byelection for June 18

Manitoba voters living in the Tuxedo constituency will be heading to the polls next month.

Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held on Tuesday, June 18 in the Tuxedo riding.

The byelection is to fill the seat left by former premier and MLA Heather Stefanson, who resigned from politics on May 6.

There are currently 34 New Democrats, 21 Progressive Conservatives, one independent Liberal and one vacant seat in the Manitoba legislature.

Further information on the byelection can be found online.