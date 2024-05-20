Pedestrian Dies After St. James Crash Sunday Night

Winnipeg police say a woman died on Sunday night after a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Portage Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard.

Police say the woman was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and spoke with officers.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).

An earlier version of this story indicated a crash between a cyclist and a vehicle. Winnipeg police issued a correction to state the collision involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.