Dauphin Woman Charged in Theft of Septic Truck

Manitoba RCMP were led on a chase Monday by a woman they say stole a septic truck from Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Police were alerted at around 9:20 a.m. and spotted the stolen vehicle when the driver sped through a stop sign at the intersection of Provincial Road 278 and Highway 68.

Police say the driver began heading westbound on Highway 68, toward Ste. Rose du Lac. An officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver kept on going. The truck was driven erratically and veered into the oncoming lane of traffic. Several motorists were forced off the road by the truck. No collisions occurred and nobody was injured.

The 29-year-old Dauphin woman behind the wheel eventually stopped and fled the truck once a spike belt was used.

She was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The septic truck was recovered from a ditch by officials from Ebb and Flow First Nation.