Trish Stratus to Appear at Winnipeg Comiccon

Wrestling superstar and fitness icon Trish Stratus will appear at this year’s Winnipeg Comiccon.

The WWE Hall of Famer is the first guest to be announced for the event, being held October 25-27 at the RBC Convention Centre.

Stratus, who is currently one of the judges on “Canada’s Got Talent,” will meet fans, take photos, and appear on stage for a 45-minute conversation.

Winnipeg Comiccon began in 2019 and is a multi-genre pop culture convention showcasing the best in comic books, sci-fi, horror, manga/anime, toys, movies, video games and the entertainment universe.