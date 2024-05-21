WestJet Plans New Flights from Winnipeg to Mexico, Florida

WestJet has announced new direct flights from Winnipeg to Florida and Mexico.

The Calgary-based airline said Monday its winter 2024/25 schedule would include service to Los Cabos, Mexico and Fort Lauderdale, Florida from James Richardson International Airport.

The Mexican flights begin November 9, 2024, until April 26, 2025, while service to Fort Lauderdale will begin November 18, 2024, until April 21, 2025.

“WestJet continues to invest in building the connectivity our community needs to thrive,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“Today’s announcement gives our region even more options to the destinations that matter.”

WestJet will soon begin offering direct flights from Winnipeg to Nashville as part of an earlier announcement, along with enhanced service to Montreal and Ottawa.