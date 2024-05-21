Winnipeg Transit Plus to Launch New Booking System

Winnipeg Transit Plus is launching a new trip-booking system next month with self-service options.

Canadian company Spare Labs Inc. is behind the technology, which will utilize the Winnipeg Transit+ On-Request smartphone and web app.

Passengers will also be able to use an automated phone service with voice response technology.

The service will officially launch on June 18. Customers who book trips starting Tuesday, June 11 for Tuesday, June 18 and onwards will experience some changes in advance of the launch.

“While the automated phone service will be available to all customers at launch, the app will only be accessible to a select group of early adopters,” the City of Winnipeg said in a release.

“The full app launch will follow on Tuesday, July 9. These new options will be available with the current trip-booking methods.”

Transit Plus is also introducing e-cash payments. As part of the launch, there will be a one-time transfer of funds from Transit Plus accounts (up to $200) to e-cash. Customers will also be able to attach a debit or credit card to their profile to pay for trips and fare products.