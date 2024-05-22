Taco Week and Margarita Madness Returning to Winnipeg

Foodies, prepare your taste buds.

Taco Week and Margarita Madness are about to return to Winnipeg for a week of delicious and spicy cuisine.

From May 31 to June 9, Winnipeggers can treat themselves to some of the best tacos and margaritas in the city at various food and beverage establishments.

“The event is a great way for restaurants and lounges to showcase their very best in culinary creations and tasty libations,” said organizer Bryan Salvador. “Winnipeggers have a strong hunger for tacos and of course Margaritas but really, who doesn’t love tacos and margaritas?”

One dollar from every taco and margarita sold will be donated to local charities as part of the fourth annual event. Since the inaugural Taco Week and Margarita Madness in 2021, more than $25,000 has been raised for local charities including Harvest Manitoba and CanU.

A list of participating restaurants and lounges can be found online.