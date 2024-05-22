Nominations Open for Winnipeg 150 Medal Program

WINNIPEG — A new program has been launched to recognize citizens who have given back to the community as part of Winnipeg’s 150th anniversary.

The city on Tuesday revealed the Winnipeg 150 Medal Program, which bestows 150 medals to community-minded Winnipeggers for their efforts.

“As we celebrate 150 years as a city, we want to recognize the people who have dedicated their time and efforts to making Winnipeg a better place,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

“I encourage Winnipeggers to nominate friends, neighbours, and colleagues who exemplify the spirit of our vibrant and diverse city and who have had a significant impact on their neighbourhoods and our city as a whole.”

Recipients of the medals will receive a specially designed Winnipeg 150 medal, a certificate signed by the mayor, and a tree planted in their name in a city park.

Residents can nominate individuals for recognition by submitting a nomination online on or before July 15, 2024.