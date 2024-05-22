MPI to Open Dedicated Hail Estimating Centre

WINNIPEG — After a flurry of damage claims caused by an unexpected hail storm on May 16, Manitoba Public Insurance is opening a dedicated estimating centre.

MPI says it has received more than 1,150 hail-related claims in the past week, building on the 15,000+ claims opened in 2023 after the August 24 storm in Winnipeg.

Starting today, customers who have opened a hail claim with MPI but have not yet had an estimate appointment scheduled will be contacted directly via email or text message.

Customers will be offered an appointment at a date and time that works for them at MPI’s Physical Damage Centre, located at 1981 Plessis Road in Winnipeg.

MPI is prioritizing those who have been waiting for the longest and will be contacting customers in the order their claims were opened.

“Last year, we experienced one of the most significant hail claim seasons in our corporation’s history,” said Satvir Jatana, MPI’s president and CEO. “Customers have been

patiently waiting for hail estimating appointments and given the recent storms, we are committed to making our services available as quickly as possible and in a way that meets their needs through this specialized service option.”

The temporary centre will have 70 appointments available each day and be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers with scheduled appointments who would prefer to reschedule for an earlier date should email hailestimates@mpi.mb.ca. Vehicle owners who haven’t yet made a claim can do so online or by calling (204) 985-7000 or toll-free at 1-800-665-2410.