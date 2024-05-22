CAA Unveils Manitoba’s Worst Roads for 2024

Brandon’s 18th Street has been named the worst road in the province by voters in a recent CAA Manitoba campaign.

The results of the annual Worst Roads campaign were revealed on Wednesday, which bestowed the Westman artery with the dubious distinction.

“The 2024 CAA Worst Roads campaign provides a valuable snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as pain points,” said Ewald Friesen, manager of government and community relations for CAA Manitoba.

“For 13 years, this campaign has served as a powerful advocacy tool, initiating dialogue with decision-makers and driving positive change for safer roads across the province.”

18th Street is familiar with being on the list for its issues, including “potholes and severe alligator cracking in the pavement.”

The second and third place spots are also taken by repeat offenders on the top 10 list — Leila Avenue in Winnipeg and Provincial Road 307 in Whiteshell. According to the voter insights, Leila Avenue’s unavoidable potholes have damaged many vehicles, costing local drivers thousands of dollars in repairs. Voters also expressed concern over Provincial Road 307 regarding poor pedestrian infrastructure and road maintenance.

Manitoba’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2024

18th Street, Brandon Leila Avenue, Winnipeg Provincial Road 307, Whiteshell Kenaston Boulevard, Winnipeg Provincial Highway 26, Saint François Xavier Empress Street, Winnipeg Pandora Avenue, Winnipeg Saskatchewan Avenue, Winnipeg Grant Avenue and Munroe Avenue, Winnipeg Inkster Boulevard, Winnipeg and Richmond Avenue, Brandon

CAA’s most recent survey data shows that while 78 percent of Manitobans do not appreciate road maintenance efforts, however, 88 percent are willing to put up with the inconvenience of construction if that means they get a good road at the end of the repairs.

The campaign received 486 road nominations from thousands of local voters across 71 municipalities.

“Municipalities are responsible for thousands of kilometres of roads across the province. Roads, sidewalks, and bike paths are only some of the things that municipal governments fund with limited revenue sources,” added Friesen. “It’s important for communities to share their view on what and where investments should be made. CAA Worst Roads is a forum to do that.”