New Spray Pad, Playground Opens at Corydon Community Centre

WINNIPEG — A new spray pad and playground have opened at Corydon Community Centre just in time for summer.

The city announced Thursday the opening of the new 3,000-square-foot accessible space at 1170 Corydon Avenue.

“With summer weather finally here, I’m thrilled to be able to invite families to enjoy the new accessible spray pad and playground at Corydon Community Centre,” said John Orlikow, councillor for River Heights – Fort Garry. “These beautiful new amenities are a testament to all levels of government working together, and will be an important part our community for years to come.”

The project also includes concrete pathways and seating areas, fencing, benches, picnic tables, a bike rack, and upgraded landscaping.

The $1.47 million project was supported with $845,000 from the federal government, $300,000 from the province, and $328,282 from the City of Winnipeg.