Freedom Mobile Expands into Manitoba Wireless Market

Freedom Mobile has flipped the switch on wireless service in Manitoba.

The telecom launched in the province on Thursday, giving Manitobans an additional choice of mobile, home internet and TV services.

“Expansion into Manitoba marks a pivotal milestone for Freedom and very good news for Manitoban customers as we will be able to provide them with innovative and affordable telecommunications solutions,” said Pierre Karl Peladeau, president and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile, in a release.

“As a strong and competitive telecom player in Canada, we’re proud to reaffirm our commitment to providing more Canadians with the freedom of choice and benefits that come with increased competition.”

Freedom Mobile is also opening several Winnipeg retail locations, including at St. Vital Centre, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, CF Polo Park, Best Buy, and select Walmart locations.

As part of the company’s introductory promotion, it’s offering a 10GB Canada-U.S. mobile plan for $14.50 per month (regular $29) for six months.

Montreal-based Quebecor Inc. acquired Freedom Mobile from Shaw Communications last spring. The acquisition and subsequent service expansion to Manitoba allows Freedom to compete with existing market players Bell MTS, Rogers and Telus.