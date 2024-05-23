Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad Roars This Saturday

WINNIPEG — There are just two days until the 16th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad hits the streets.

The yearly event is a major fundraiser for prostate cancer research and education in Manitoba. This year, more than 1,500 motorcycles will rev their engines in an effort to raise over $600,000.

The first leg of the Motorcycle Ride for Dad is a police escorted parade from Polo Park to Assiniboia Downs. The ride then heads north to Selkirk, Gimli and back, culminating with a wind-up and awards reception at Cowboys — Canad Inns Windsor Park, at 3:30 p.m. The wind-up event features a 50/50 draw and prize raffle.

Organizers are asking all registered riders to pick-up their rider gift packages at the pre-registration event tonight (May 23) or on Friday between 4-8 p.m. under the big tent at Earls Polo Park. The registration table, merchandise and various sponsor tents open at 8 a.m. on ride day. Those wishing to ride must be registered.

Since 2009, the Motorcycle Ride for Dad has raised more than $4.2 million towards the cause.

You can register or make a pledge online at ridefordad.ca/manitoba.

