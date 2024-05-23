First Dogs Seized from Winnipeg Home Available for Adoption

The Winnipeg Humane Society has opened up adoptions for the first five dogs seized last week from a Winnipeg home.

A total of 68 dogs were rescued from a Richmond West home after being kept in “shocking” conditions.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our incredible team, everyone at Winnipeg Animal Services, and all of our partners who rallied to quickly provide medical care, grooming, and the love these animals needed to set them on their journey to a new life,” said Jessica Miller, CEO of the WHS.

The organization raised more than $100,000 in a few short days to provide care for the abundance of animals.

Many of the dogs will now be spayed or neutered at the WHS clinic or at Grant Park Animal Hospital, which is helping to support the organization with the volume of surgeries. Eleven puppies have been born since coming into care and will be available for adoption in the next few weeks, along with their mothers.

The WHS will update its website regularly as more dogs become available for adoption. The public can also call the adoption line at (204) 892-2035.