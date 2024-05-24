HSC Employee Snooped Personal Health Information: Shared Health

Hundreds of Manitoba health records were inappropriately accessed by a former employee, says Shared Health.

The health agency said Friday the personal health information of approximately 360 patients was compromised between August 2023 and March 2024.

The breath involved a clinical staff member at HSC who is no longer employed by Shared Health.

“Shared Health takes the safety and security of patients’ personal information very seriously, with a number of protocols in place to detect inappropriate access of private patient information,” said Christina Von Schindler, Shared Health’s chief privacy officer, in a release.

“It is deeply regrettable that patient privacy was breached. In this case, the protocols were effective, with the snooping detected, investigated and the individual responsible held accountable for their actions.”

The notification letters, sent by Shared Health’s privacy officer earlier this week, follow an internal investigation into incidents of unauthorized access to personal health information involving a clinical staff member at HSC. That individual is no longer employed by Shared Health.

The affected individuals were notified of the privacy breach, as was Manitoba’s ombudsman.