Man Killed After RCMP Shooting Near La Broquerie

Steinbach RCMP shot and killed a man early Friday morning while responding to a call about a suspicious person near La Broquerie.

Mounties were patrolling Highway 52 at around 12:30 a.m. when they came across a vehicle stopped on the highway. Officers observed a man standing by the driver’s side door and then witnessed him reach into the vehicle and assault the female passenger while holding an edged weapon.

Police ordered him to step away and drop the weapon, but said he approached the officers with the object. That’s when an officer discharged their firearm, striking the 51-year-old Ste. Anne man.

The suspect was provided emergency medical care until paramedic arrived but was pronounced deceased on scene.

The woman sustained minor injuries from the assault.

RCMP and the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba are investigating.