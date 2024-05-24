Manitoba Political Parties Name Candidates in Tuxedo Byelection

An upcoming provincial byelection in the Winnipeg constituency of Tuxedo has fielded a list of candidates for each of the four main political parties.

The byelection on June 18 is to fill the seat left by former premier and MLA Heather Stefanson, who resigned from politics on May 6.

The NDP was the first out of the gate to nominate Carla Compton, a registered nurse, on Monday.

The Manitoba Liberals nominated Jamie Pfau, a small business owner, on Tuesday.

The Green Party of Manitoba has nominated its leader, Janine G. Gibson, as their Tuxedo candidate.

Late Thursday, the Progressive Conservatives nominated family lawyer Lawrence Pinsky.

There are currently 34 New Democrats, 21 Progressive Conservatives, one independent Liberal and one vacant seat in the Manitoba legislature.

Further information on the byelection can be found online.