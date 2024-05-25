Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad Raises Nearly $500,000

WINNIPEG — A light drizzle didn’t dampen the spirits of the 16th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad on Saturday.

A total of 767 riders made it out of the 1,500 who registered this year to help raise nearly $500,000.

“Each year, the support from Manitobans is incredible,” said MRFD co-chair and founding member, Kirk Van Alstyne. “Thank you to all registered riders, pledge donors, sponsors, media partners and volunteers. Special thanks to our new regional presenting sponsor, the Winnipeg Police Credit Union.”

With Saturday’s ride, the 16-year fundraising total grew to almost $5 million. Proceeds stay in Manitoba for prostate cancer research and education.

Starting from Earls Polo Park, riders headed west in a police-escorted parade down Portage Avenue to Assiniboia Downs, then north to Selkirk, Gimli and back. The day-long event culminates with a wind-up celebration at Cowboys — Canad Inns Windsor Park.