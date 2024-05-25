Sea Bears Stun Shooting Stars 109-106 in Home Opener

Just call Teddy Allen “Triple-Double Teddy.”

The Winnipeg Sea Bears star scored 41 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished six assists in Winnipeg’s home opener against the reigning champion Scarborough Shooting Stars on Friday night, winning 109-106.

“I’ve been a part of a couple of [Target Score finishes], and that’s one of the best of them, for sure,” said Sea Bears guard Alex Campbell, whose 75 games in the league are more than anyone.

Naturally, it was Campbell who kept his cool to seal the win. As for Allen, his stat line wasn’t quite a triple-double. But head coach Mike Taylor’s idea — that his star player needed to become more of a distributor — proved effective when it mattered most. With the teams tied at 106, the next made shot would determine the winner. Scarborough (0-1) had the first shot at glory, but a messy possession ended with off-season addition Jackson Rowe drawing a reach-in foul.

But a raucous Sea Bears crowd — at 9,116, the second-largest attendance ever for a CEBL regular-season game — got loud when it mattered most, and Rowe came up short on each of his free throws.

“Honestly, I’ve been in a lot of arenas in my career and that was one of the loudest I’ve ever heard. It felt like your head was gonna fall off,” said Sea Bears guard Jarred Ogungbemi-Jackson.

The misses breathed new life into Winnipeg (1-1), and Allen raced down the floor with the ball. As the defence keyed in on the reigning MVP, it left Campbell open in the corner. Allen moved the ball to the Brampton, Ont., native, who calmly drained the three-pointer and sent the home side into a frenzy.

The Sea Bears now enjoy a full week off before hosting the Ottawa Blackjacks next Saturday, June 1.

Enter our contest to win two tickets to the Sea Bears’ game on June 19.

— With files from Myles Dichter, CEBL