Police Recover Stolen Vehicle, Arrest Two Suspects

Winnipeg police arrested two people Saturday night after a vehicle was stolen in the Central Park area.

Police say the victim reported the theft just before 5 p.m. and was able to help police track the vehicle to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue at around 8 p.m.

Both suspects fled on foot before police arrived on scene, however, they were located nearby and arrested without incident.

The male suspect was found to be in possession of approximately $1,300 worth of freshly stolen property from two retail stores in the area, as well as identification documents that didn’t belong to him. Officers recovered the stolen 2014 Mazda CX-5 and returned the stolen property to their rightful owners.

Joseph Michael Hoban, 38, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

A 29-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and was released to appear in court at a later date.

The suspects and the victim weren’t previously known to each other.