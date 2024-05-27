Goldeyes Deal Hall to MLB, Sign Winnipeg Outfielder Warkentin

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have transferred the contract of outfielder Adam Hall to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hall becomes the first member of the Goldeyes to move to a Major League organization since fellow Canadian Will McAffer in January 2023, and the 87th in club history.

The 25-year-old hit .526 in six games with Winnipeg, with three doubles, one home run, two runs batted in, and seven runs scored.

In another transaction Sunday, the Goldeyes signed Winnipeg native Logan Warkentin. The outfielder joins the team after playing collegiately at Morningside University (Sioux City, Iowa) and Williston State College (Williston, North Dakota).

The 23-year-old is an alumnus of the Winnipeg South Minor Baseball Junior Program and was in uniform for Sunday’s game against the Lake Country DockHounds at Blue Cross Park.

Winnipeg will open a three-game series on the road against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday night. The Fish return home to face the Lincoln Saltdogs on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. for a three-game weekend series.