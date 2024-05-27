Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Male in Fort Richmond

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help them identify a young male who officers encountered in Fort Richmond on Monday.

Police say the young Black male was located walking near Baylor Avenue and Dalhousie Drive, but unable to tell anyone where he lives.

The individual is non-verbal and officers haven’t been able to confirm his identity or determine where to take him. He is described as thin, 5″11″, late teens or young adult, with short black hair with a thin moustache.

He was wearing a grey ribbed golf shirt and black Adidas gold-striped track pants. He was not wearing shoes or socks, and has a Band-Aid on the middle toe of his right foot.

If anyone recognizes the description of the individual, they’re asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6250.