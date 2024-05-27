Winnipeg Sun, Two Other Newspapers Sold to Kevin Klein

WINNIPEG — A former Manitoba Progressive Conservative cabinet minister and MLA is buying the Winnipeg Sun and two other newspapers.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. announced Monday the sale of the Sun, The Graphic Leader in Portage la Prairie and Kenora Miner & News to The Klein Group Ltd.

Kevin Klein, the company’s president and CEO, was also the former publisher of the Winnipeg Sun from 2007 to 2013.

“In an age where information is abundant and easily accessible, the role of local journalism is more crucial today than ever before,” said Klein, in a release.

“We are honoured to take ownership of these local newspapers and are dedicated to preserving their legacy of providing trusted, community-focused news. Our continued relationship with Postmedia will ensure that our readers benefit from both local insights and national perspectives, reaffirming our commitment to delivering comprehensive and relevant news coverage.”

No job losses are anticipated as a result of the deal and all employees at each of the newspapers are expected to continue in their role.

Included in the transaction are Postmedia’s Winnipeg Press Commercial Print division, all associated digital properties, contracts and other related parts of the businesses.

The deal is scheduled to close on or about June 1, 2024 at 12:01 a.m.

Klein was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba in the 2022 Kirkfield Park provincial byelection. He served until his party was defeated in the October 2023 provincial election. Prior to that, he was a city councillor for the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood ward from 2018 to 2022.