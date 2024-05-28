Winnipeg Sea Bears Sign Akot for 2024 Season

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed a former five-star NCAA recruit to his hometown team.

Emmanuel Akot will suit up for the Sea Bears for the 2024 CEBL season, joining Winnipeg as soon as his season in the BNXT League is complete.

“We are extremely excited to add another top talent from Winnipeg, Emmanuel Akot, to our roster,” said Sea Bears head coach and general manager Mike Taylor.

“Emmanuel gives us outstanding versatility and another quality Canadian player for our rotation. In these early stages of his professional career, we are excited to see Emmanuel grow and develop his game as a Sea Bear.”

Akot, a 6-foot-8 forward from Winnipeg who played five seasons of NCAA Division I basketball, was originally a student-athlete at Kildonan East Collegiate.

The 25-year-old set off on a journey in basketball that took him to the American southwest and eventually to the Netherlands, where he played the 2023-24 professional season with Heroes Den Bosch of the top-flite Dutch/Belgian league, BNXT.

Akot appeared in two games last summer with the CEBL’s Ottawa Blackjacks.

The Sea Bears return to action this Saturday, June 1 at Canada Life Centre.