Manitoba Man Charged After Firearms, Ghost Guns Seized

A Beausejour has been charged after allegedly importing items to manufacture unserialized firearms, or “ghost” guns.

The Canada Border Services Agency began investigating in April 2023 when officers at the Winnipeg Land Commercial office examined a shipment which was found to contain the gun parts.

On March 12, 2024, CBSA and RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a rural property near Chatfield, Manitoba.

Law enforcement seized:

Nine long guns with serial numbers (two prohibited firearms, seven non-restricted firearms)

Two unserialized Polymer 80 pistol receiver blanks for Glock pattern handguns (restricted firearms) and other handgun parts

One Ghost Gunner Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine and one 3D printer

One unserialized lower receiver for an AR pattern rifle (a prohibited firearm)

Fully automatic parts for an AR pattern rifle (prohibited devices) and other AR parts

Multiple overcapacity magazines (prohibited devices) and ammunition

On April 9, CBSA officers returned to the search location and seized one fully automatic, unserialized AR-15 pattern rifle, a fully automatic unserialized AR-15 pattern rifle, and one automatic switch for a Glock handgun.

Robert Ripcik, 53, has been charged with multiple offences. He has been in custody since March 12 and will appear in court on June 7.