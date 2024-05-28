Riverdance Bringing 30th Anniversary Tour to Winnipeg

The 30th anniversary of Riverdance is coming to Winnipeg next spring.

Fused with Irish and international dance and music, three shows will run May 23-25, 2025 at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

“It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on,” said Riverdance director John McColgan, in a release. “In those 30 years, the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.