Robbery Suspect Arrested After Returning to Scene of the Crime

WINNIPEG — A not-so-bright robbery suspect returned to the scene where he allegedly robbed a man days earlier, only to be arrested by police.

Officers were called to a hotel gaming room in the 600 block of Berry Street on May 16 for the report of a robbery.

Police learned the 59-year-old male victim was playing VLTs when another man engaged him in a conversation. As the victim continued to play, the suspect took out a machete and robbed the victim of approximately $130. The suspect fled on foot before police arrived, and the victim was uninjured.

On May 26, the suspect returned to the business to play VLTs and was recognized by staff as being involved in the initial reported robbery. Staff called police, but the suspect fled before they arrived.

Officers were able to track him down shortly after in the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue and arrested him without incident. Police also seized a machete from the suspect.

Norman Glen Beardy, 23, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.